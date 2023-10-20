Another Yorkshire Dales pub looks set to enter the ownership of village residents after a group was established to explore a community purchase of the building.

The Farmers Arms at Muker is currently owned by former rugby league player Andy Gascoigne and his wife Mandy, who bought the business three years ago but put it back on the market just a year later.

The couple have previously told The Yorkshire Post of their difficulties in recruiting staff, and last winter the pub shut for several months due to spiralling energy bills.

Mr Gascoigne also said some customers had responded negatively to his decision to focus on dining to recoup Covid-related losses. He added that running the pub with little help had ‘taken its toll’ on the family.

Andy Gascoigne and wife Mandy with their dog Buddy outside The Farmers Arms at Muker

The former sportsman, who played for several Yorkshire clubs during the 1980s, is believed to be supportive of the Muker Community Pub’s proposal to acquire the historic inn.

The volunteers will hold two public meetings next month to gauge interest from local people.

Writing on their Facebook page, the group said: “The pub has been at the heart of the local community since the mid-1800s, catering to the needs of both locals and visitors. If you've ever joined the community singing outside the pub at the end of the Muker Show Day you'll understand just how important it is.

"The pub has been on the market for two years and there now exists the potential for community ownership. This could secure its future and ensure it is run for the benefit of the Upper Swaledale community.

All are welcome to attend the meetings on November 14 (Muker Public Hall) and 16 (Keld Public Hall), both at 7.30pm.

The most recent asking price for The Farmers Arms on the open market was just under £500,000.