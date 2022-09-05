The foodiest 10k in the world? Marathon du Malton promises runners wine and macaron stops on the way
Runners are invited to sign up for the Marathon du Malton – a 10k which will take in delights from the famed culinary town.
The run, on September 18, will see participants able to sample and experience local specialities from beer and gin to roast beef and Yorkshire puddings as pit-stops along the route.
Food themed fancy dress is also encouraged.
For those who wish only to run without stopping for food, a “Sans Arret” race will also take place.