The Fox and Goose in Hebden Bridge was part of the country’s first wave of ‘community’ pubs when it opened in 2014 under the ownership of the original shareholders, who saved it from closure when the last landlady fell ill.

It was the first pub in West Yorkshire to be run under a co-operative, not-for-profit model which has since grown in popularity. The building dates back to the 1660s but there was an inn on the site in medieval times.

This month, the shareholders – 50 more investors have come on board during the last decade – will celebrate their tenth anniversary with a number of events.

The Fox and Goose is a CAMRA award winner and renowned for its real ale and live music. As part of the celebrations, the pub will sell special edition beers and merchandise and hold its own mini beer festival.

The owners say the pub has ‘thrived’ under community management, having retained its traditional atmosphere and warm welcome as well as knowledgeable staff. it has been named Halifax and Calderdale Pub of the Year by CAMRA twice and opened a new outdoor space. There is a varied events programme.