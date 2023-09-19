Patrons ‘from far and wide’ have been supporting a Yorkshire community pub after volunteers took over its running following the departure of its most recent tenants.

The George and Dragon at Hudswell, near Richmond, was one of the first pubs in Yorkshire to be saved and bought by local shareholders after it closed in 2009 – an ownership model which has since been repeated at several other local inns.

Yet in August, the tenants, who had held the lease for around a year, gave notice on the building, citing high operating costs – and the Hudswell Community Pub Company were faced with a dilemma.

Having promised villagers back in 2010 that The George and Dragon would always remain open, the directors have successfully implemented a rescue plan which has seen volunteers take to the beer pumps in order to keep the hostelry trading. The pub had lost most of its furniture, fittings and stock – all removed by the departing tenants.

Company secretary Martin Booth said: “The alternative would have been a lengthy closure, which we had promised back in 2010 would not happen again. So, on the day that the tenants left, the community sprang into action. Furniture, equipment, and pictures for the walls were mostly donated, volunteers cleaned and repainted the pub, tidied the garden, replaced weeds with flowers, renovated the donated furniture and cleared out the storage areas.

"The ‘transition team’ of seven HCP directors worked on securing new contracts with suppliers, purchasing equipment for the kitchen and a new digital till and card machine system. All of this was achieved at breakneck speed, with over 30 volunteers involved and it enabled the pub to be re-opened on the evening Saturday 16 th September.”

Director Ian Whinray added: “The first night was a great success, with almost no publicity the word spread that the pub was open and villagers, including many who had not been seen in recent months, poured in. The bar was staffed by a combination of volunteers and experienced staff. The new till system, only installed hours before opening, worked well and there was a happy, relaxed and celebratory atmosphere. It was great to have our pub back.

“Our current plan is to run the pub with a core staff team of experienced bar and cellar staff supplemented by volunteers. We have had a great offer from a former tenant and chef to provide Sunday lunches starting on the 24 September and we already have several bookings. Otherwise, for the time being the pub will be providing drinks only with slightly restricted opening times.”

Company chair Paul Cullen said: “Once again we have proved that the community in Hudswell and our friends and supporters will come together to rescue our pub. It’s a very valuable community asset and that is loved by the local community and our many visitors.”

However, directors are hoping that the current arrangement is in place only for a few months, and are working to secure a new tenant, with nine enquiries received so far.