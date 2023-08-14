Volunteers from a Yorkshire village have offered to work at its local pub to keep it open until new landlords can be found.

The George and Dragon in Hudswell, near Richmond, faces an uncertain period of trading after the announcement that licensees Mark and Michelle Firby were giving up the lease due to the high operating costs of running the pub.

The George, which is a national CAMRA award winner, was saved from closure by the Hudswell Pub Company and re-opened in 2010. Since then, it has had only three long-term leaseholders. At the time, villagers raised funds to buy the building and many of them still hold shares in the tenanted business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hudswell Pub Company secretary Martin Booth said that the current bar staff are keen to stay on until new tenants are found, and that members of the society have offered to work shifts to keep the inn open.

The George and Dragon in Hudswell

Mr Booth said: “Mark and Michelle Firby have decided to terminate their tenancy as of 31 August. The HCP management board will meet on Monday 14 August to decide how to react to this news. We will make every effort to minimise disruption and keep the pub open. We will look to appoint a new tenant as quickly as possible.

"The board of HCP have acted and will continue to act in the interests of the members of HCP and the community in Hudswell to secure the future of the George and Dragon.