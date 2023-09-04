The shareholders who own a community pub in a Yorkshire village have appealed for donations of bar furniture so that volunteers can keep it open following the tenants’ departure.

Licensees Mark and Michelle Firby left The George and Dragon at Hudswell, near Richmond, following their final event – the village’s popular beer festival. The couple, who also run a riding school, cited rising operating costs as the reason for ending their lease after a year.

The George and Dragon was saved from closure by villagers in 2009, and re-opened a year later under their ownership on a tenanted basis. The last licensee, Stuart Miller, left in 2022 after eight years at the helm to focus on his brewing venture, and the Firbys replaced him.

Hudswell Community Pub Ltd members have now appealed for donations of bar fixtures and furniture, as the Firbys took their fittings with them, in order for the pub to keep trading until a new tenant is found.

Secretary Martin Booth said: “We were shocked by the announcement. We knew that they’d had a difficult year and had offered financial support, but Mark and Michelle had made up their minds that they needed to end the tenancy.

“They have just delivered a fantastic beer festival and so are leaving on a high note, but nonetheless we are left with a big problem. With the departing tenants taking most of their furniture and fittings with them, we are reaching out to our village community and shareholders once again, for donations of, bar equipment and furniture, pictures and decorative touches to enable us to re-open as soon as possible.

"We will work with our current dedicated bar staff to offer an interim service to our loyal customers while we continue to search for a new tenant. We have been talking to suppliers, all of whom have said what a great pub it is and that we are sure to find someone else to take it on soon.”

Volunteers are currently helping to staff the bar while board members deal with finances and stock management.

Hudswell Community Pub chair Paul Cullen added: “We are sure that we can do it. We have a great community here and they won’t let our pub die. The board members and other volunteers will run it for as long as necessary, giving ourselves plenty of time to find the right person to take the George and Dragon on to the next stage of its

development.”