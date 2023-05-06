From munching on Coronation Chicken to dressing up as King Charles III himself in celebration of the King’s Coronation, The Great Bridlington Steampunk Weekend kicked off in royal style.
The annual Bridlington Steampunk Weekend is aptly held at the Royal Hall Bridlington Spa this Coronation weekend.
While His Majesty The King was crowned at Westminster Abbey, people had marked the occasion in Bridlington watching on the big screen.
People went all out as usual when it came to dressing up as a historical figure, King, Queen, or leader in their field of expertise, science, industry, exploration and discovery - all ideas were welcome.
1. Steampunk on the beach
The annual Bridlington Steampunk Weekend is being held at the Royal Hall Bridlington Spa on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, 2023. Pictured On the Bridlington beach Michael Crane and John Legallou, members of the Lincoln SPAW Steampunk group. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty
2. The Royal Hall
Attendees were encouraged to dress up and participate with costume, accessories and accoutrements, themed around the Sceptred Isle. Pictured (left to right) Steven Hanby, Cathy Gilling, Dave Robinson, Fiona Richie, Ray and Elaine Stewart. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 6th May 2023. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Red, white and blue
The Great Bridlington Steampunk Weekend. Pictured Angela Dodson, Darren Bayles, and Sally Russell, taking part in this weekends event.
Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty
4. A historic occasion
Julie and John Broadhead, from Cottingham, Hull, having fun on the Bridlington beach before heading back to the Bridlington Spa.
Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty