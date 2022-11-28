A Yorkshire pub is set to face a review of its licence after residents complained about alleged “drug transactions” and anti-social behaviour – including revellers urinating against cars and fences.

The resident, who lives “in the locality” of The Joker pub in Bramley, Rotherham, requested that its licence be reviewed by Rotherham Council in September. The review is set to take place during a public meeting on November 29. A panel of councillors will review evidence, including the application for a review of the licence from the resident.

The application states: “The car park of the pub has been used for drug transactions, openly throughout the day, without any attempt at concealment. The Joker pub is across from the access to a primary school and the presence of young children dealing within the confines of the car park and the wasted packaging and other containers which are left behind from the drug us are very alarming for the parents.

“In light of all the difficulties we have experienced and the congregation of racing cars around the pub at night, outdoor drinking should be restricted to dusk and customers encouraged to move inside of the property.”

The Joker in Bramley, Rotherham

The resident also stated they had witnessed “incidents on the car park that involved nitrous oxide in balloons”.

Another resident submitted a statement which added: “Over the last year or so I have seen some pretty awful scenes outside the pub. I am more than aware of the drugs problems and the anti social behavior of the customers. There was often fighting in the car park or smoking area outside the pub. A couple of weeks ago I witnessed a girl try to smash glass on a mans head.

Another added that their lives had been “hell at weekends due to the loud music,” and they had to “put up with men urinating on cars and our wall.”