An insight into food, farming and the countryside in Yorkshire attracted more than 4,000 visitors to the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate this weekend.

Springtime Live, which was held on Saturday, has been hailed a huge success as the public were able to get up close and personal with farm animals, reptiles, tractors and culinary delights.

There were farm animals including pigs, goats and sheep, brought by local farmers including Ian’s Mobile Farm and the Yorkshire Lamb Orphanage.

Peppa Pig and Peter Rabbit also entertained the youngsters while Diggerland was at the event for the first time.

Springtime Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate. Barney Murphy from Holme and Colne Valley Beagles pictured at the event. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 1st April 2023

Ripon Farm Services donated mini tractors which youngsters could ride around an indoor circuit, there were also cookery workshops and a climbing wall as well as alpacas, reptiles, Ferretworld’s Roadshow, Rare Breeds Survival Trust and forest crafts.

This is the eighth year it has been held with tickets being limited due to its popularity, and last year was also a sell-out for the event which is held to raise funds for the Yorkshire Agricultural Society so it can continue to help support farming and the countryside.

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “This is our eighth Springtime Live and it gets more and more popular every year.”

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS), a registered charity founded in 1837, is best known for organising the Great Yorkshire Show in July, but perhaps is lesser known for the work it does throughout the rest of the year.

Springtime Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate. Simon Bishop with his ferret Tommy pictured at the event. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 1st April 2023

YAS puts more than half a million pounds back into the industry and its people each year through o rganising educational events for children and families, sponsorship of events and conferences, awarding small grants, promoting careers in agriculture and helping to develop the skills and experience of those already in the industry.

It also backs organisations such as Future Farmers of Yorkshire, Women in Farming, The Yorkshire Rural Support Network and the Farmer Scientist Network.