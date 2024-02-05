All Sections
The King diagnosed with form of cancer: Statement in full as public-facing duties to be postponed

The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has started a schedule of treatment, Buckingham Palace said.
By PA Staff
Published 5th Feb 2024, 18:08 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 18:21 GMT

The statement said: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

King Charles III departing The London Clinic in central London, where King Charles had undergone a procedure for an enlarged prostate. The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun a schedule of regular treatments, and while he has postponed public duties he “remains wholly positive about his treatment”, Buckingham Palace said. Issue date: Monday February 5, 2024. Victoria Jones/PA WireKing Charles III departing The London Clinic in central London, where King Charles had undergone a procedure for an enlarged prostate. The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun a schedule of regular treatments, and while he has postponed public duties he “remains wholly positive about his treatment”, Buckingham Palace said. Issue date: Monday February 5, 2024. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

