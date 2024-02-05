The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun a schedule of regular treatments, and while he has postponed public duties he “remains wholly positive about his treatment”, Buckingham Palace said.

The Palace confirmed the disease, which is not prostate cancer, was discovered while the King was being treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King has started a schedule of regular treatments, but has been advised to postpone his public-facing duties.

File photo dated 04/02/24 of King Charles III and Queen Camilla arriving to attend a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun a schedule of regular treatments, and while he has postponed public duties he “remains wholly positive about his treatment”, Buckingham Palace said. Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Palace declined to confirm the type of cancer.

The Prime Minister has wished the King a “full and speedy recovery” and said he will no doubt “be back to full strength in no time”.

King Charles will carry on working behind the scenes on state business and official papers, and returned from Sandringham to London on Monday to commence treatment as an out-patient.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.