The last Vulcan to fly in military service ‘howled’ once again for a group of enthusiasts with front row seats before the aircraft is dismantled and leaves its home at a South Yorkshire airport.

The Avro Vulcan XH558 first flew in 1960 but was the last remaining airworthy example of the nuclear bomber aircraft operated by the RAF during the Cold War. It was the last Vulcan in military service, and the last to fly at all after 1986. It last flew on October 28 2015.

The Vulcan To The Sky Trust now maintains the aircraft and fundraises for the work needed to do so.

Yesterday, an Engine Ground-Run Experience was held at Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) where the Vulcan is kept.

Members of the public had the chance to view the Vulcan aircraft on the runway at the former Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Volunteer Manager Jim Debenham is pictured under the Bomb Bay. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme March 5, 2023

Fans of the aircraft were able to look inside the cockpit and have photos taken, hear and see the Olympus engines powered up and the controls ‘exercised’ and bomb bay doors and brakes operated before it was shut down again.

The sessions, costing £125 per person, are incredibly popular and a sell out so an extra date has been added for later this month.

It comes as The Trust continue negotiations to find a new home and re-locate XH558.

They said they had had “positive discussions with Peel Group”, which owns DSA, over continuing the experience days, despite DSA no longer being an active airport.

It was a sell out event as members of the public snapped up tickets to have the chance to view the Vulcan aircraft on the runway at the former Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme March 5, 2023.

However, XH558 will have to leave Doncaster by the end of June this year and the only feasible way is for the Vulcan to be dismantled, moved by road and rebuilt.

A spokesman for the trust said: “Everyone at Vulcan to the Sky Trust adores the aircraft and we all want her to remain in the best possible condition for many years to come.

"We are in discussion with the owners of two sites. Working with The National Heritage Lottery Fund we will ensure we that we deliver the best future we can for this important heritage asset, ultimately preserving her as the centerpiece of the new visitor attraction centre – The Vulcan Experience – where she will be able to inform, educate and inspire future generations of engineers.”​​​​​​​