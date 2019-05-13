The life of Hollywood icon Doris Day remembered in pictures

The actress died at her home in Carmel Valley, California, the Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed. The foundation said she was surrounded by close friends and "had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia". She was known as a honey-voiced singer and actress whose film dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and 1960s and among the most popular screen actresses in history. Day's lilting voice, wholesome beauty and ultra-bright smile brought her a string of hits, first on records, later in Hollywood. She celebrated her 97th birthday on April 3.

1. May 1955 Doris Day, shopping with Van Johnson in the Italian Riviera resort of San Remo. Getty Getty Buy a Photo

2. April 1955 Doris Day - originally Doris Von Kappelhoff - attending a reception at Claridges Hotel in London, Getty Getty Buy a Photo

3. October 1954 Doris Day with husband Marty Melcher at the film premiere of 'A Star Is Born' featuring Judy Garland. Getty Getty Buy a Photo

4. September 1973 Doris Day in London. Getty Getty Buy a Photo

View more