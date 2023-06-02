As they say you can't be what you can’t see, which is why one Yorkshire Baby rave entrepreneur and entertainer has said that the new film of The Little Mermaid has given this generation of youngsters an opportunity thanks to the diverse cast.

Faye Kenny, 36, who runs Boomchikkaboom Baby Rave events and supplies entertainers has already had opportunities off the back of the new release.

Faye said: “The new version of the film is so beautifully done. It doesn't take anything away from the original and has allowed this generation the opportunity of seeing a reflection of the world we live in by having a diverse cast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faye, who supplied a mermaid dressed entertainer for a recent Yorkshire screening of the film, said it was “moving” to see.

Boomchikkaboom

“We worked with The Light Leeds to have a meet and greet experience with our very own mermaid. “We partnered also with Hair By Rhonda and were able to be wonderfully creative with the braids.

“The Light currently has a mini beach ‘Seashell Cove’ so this served as the perfect backdrop for a magical cinema experience.

“It was so moving to see everyones reactions to seeing our mermaid. Young girls complimenting how beautiful she was, to grown ups commenting on how amazing it was to have representation in Disney movies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad