The Long Shadow and NHS podcast: Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

At the start of the week, we looked at a new podcast by Leeds Teaching Hospitals, which is shining a light on the lives of health workers.

We spoke to a woman who suffered a 'freak' accident horse riding about her charity fundraising for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and we heard from arts company Empath action about a new project encouraging people to explore their local natural environment.

We ran an interview with astronaut Tim Peake about his time aboard the International Space Station and what we can learn about Earth by studying other planets, ahead of his new Channel 5 three-part series.

Helen Wilby and Helga Fox, researchers and facilitators on the Empath Action nature project. Photo: Empath

And we spoke to Bradford author Jess Kitching about why she has put victims not the serial killer at the heart of her latest thriller and how a sexual assault in her teens has influenced the book.

We also previewed upcoming ITV drama The Long Shadow, which is aiming to tell the story of Peter Sutcliffe's crimes in a different way. The broadcaster says that it will focus on Sutcliffe's victims but also their loved ones, who were left to live with the enduring effects of his attacks.

Finally, in arts and culture, we looked at an exhibition showcasing the work of young artistic talent in Leeds and explored how Opera North is looking to the future with its Little Listeners programme and focus on sustainability.

