The owners of a real ale pub on a railway platform have hit out at Yorkshire Water over a two-week delay to assess the building’s problematic connection.

Jolly Boys Brewery, which already has a taproom in Barnsley, opened The Mallard at Moorthorpe Station, near South Elmsall, in May, taking over a vacant unit on the platform that had previously been a cafe.

However, at the end of June they began closing intermittently due to issues with their water supply, and had to cancel a ‘Meet the Brewer’ event. In July 2, they announced they were shutting the business until Yorkshire Water had resolved connection issues that were preventing the use of the toilets.

A statement read: “To all our brilliant customers. After a week of absolutely doing our level best in sorting out the water issues at The Mallard on Moorthorpe Station, liaising with and navigating the nightmare that is Yorkshire Water, we have come to the difficult decision of closing until all water issues are resolved.

Moorthorpe Station has become home to several businesses since its derelict buildings were renovated in 2012

“We are not willing to compromise customer and staff safety, or the quality of our service.”

The owners claimed they had suffered several weekends of lost trade and income.

However, Yorkshire Water, who have now attended the site to complete an inspection and some remedial work, say the problem is down to a faulty supply pipe that is the landowner’s responsibility to maintain, and which their inspectors recommended be replaced as far back as 2011.

They described the fault as a ‘major internal plumbing issue’ which has resulted in the system not having enough pressure to supply adequate water to The Mallard.

A spokesperson said: “Yorkshire Water are working at Moorthorpe Station this week to renew a supply pipe (which is a private issue for the owner) to try and help, and have had Arlington tanks in place to get water into the building. The water from the customer’s taps is just a trickle, indicating a further issue within the plumbing of the building, which is again a private issue for the owner to resolve.”

After the site visit, Jolly Boys Brewery issued an update which read: “Yorkshire Water have been on site today (day 17 of our closure). We have been told the work will not be completed over the weekend and this is really upsetting for us. We will take YW at face value and accept that there will be a resolution to this nightmare on Monday.

“After that, assuming it’s all sorted, we could really do with your help in getting The Mallard back on track! Thanks for your wonderful messages of support and solidarity."

The station is managed by Network Rail, who have been contacted for comment.