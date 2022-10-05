Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that Olivia was the most popular girls name in Yorkshire last year.

It was also the number one choice of girls name across England and Wales – for the sixth year in a row.

Olivia was the number one girls name in every English region except the East Midlands, where Amelia took top spot.

These were the most popular baby girl names chosen in Yorkshire during 2022.

Broken down by local authority, Olivia was also the top choice for new parents in Wakefield, Doncaster, Hull, East Riding, North East Lincolnshire and York.

Other popular names included Ava, Willow and Grace.

Across the country, new names to enter the top 100 girls name list were Lara, Beatrice and Sarah. Olive also moved up 25 spaces to 74th place.

James Tucker, Head of Health and Life Events Analysis, Office for National Statistics, said: “Olivia remained the most popular girls name in 2021, having held the top spot since 2016.

"Girls' names such as Glenda and Kerry, that were more common before, are also becoming endangered and we have seen less than five girls being named each year since 2018.”

Here is the full list of popular baby names in Yorkshire, based on the 27,459 baby girls born in 2022.

It also breaks down how many babies born in the region were given that name.

Most popular baby girls names in Yorkshire in 2022:

Olivia – 298

Amelia- 272

Ava – 256

Isla – 230

Ivy – 222

Lily – 210

Willow – 207

Freya – 206

Poppy – 206