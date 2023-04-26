Calling all film and TV producers! There are still many beautiful areas in Yorkshire that haven’t been used as film locations and here are some suggestions.

With the news of upcoming film The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry being filmed in Yorkshire, we’re reminded how many times Yorkshire has been the backdrop for so many films and TV shows in previous years. Makes us wonder if there are any areas in the region that have yet to be used as filming locations.

The stunning walls Castle Howard in York have been used to film various films and TV shows such as Brideshead Revisited in 2008, The Spy with a Cold Nose in 1966, Barry Lyndon in 1975, Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties in 2006 and more recently the Netflix period drama Bridgerton in 2020. While the picturesque areas of Richmond, Helmsley and Scarborough have been used for 1978 film All Creatures Great and Small, TV mini series Parade’s End in 2012 and British sitcom Last of the Summer Wine in 1973, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many other locations and venues in Yorkshire have been used as filming locations and sets including Fountains Abbey (The History Boys in 2006, The Secret Garden in 2020 and Netflix series The Witcher in 2020) and the Yorkshire Dales (2021 TV series adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small).

The River Nidd in Knaresborough. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

But are there any other areas in the region that are missing out in the film and TV industry? We’ve asked Yorkshire Post readers what beautiful places should be used for filming locations.

Some of you were struggling to come up with one.

“Spoilt for choice! So many picturesque places in Yorkshire,” said Maria Raissiguier

“Too many to mention. There have been many films done in Yorkshire, with the right context,” said Paul Longden

RHS Garden Harlow Carr. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole of Yorkshire is beautiful so anywhere as long as it's not damaged,” said Susan Laville

“Robin Hood's Bay, Staithes, Whitby, Runswick Bay the choice is endless,” said Ann Searle

“Far too many to choose from and it would probably get flooded by sightseers and spoilt,” said Val Ryan

Most of you managed to come up with lots of specific ideas.

Burnby Hall Gardens in Pocklington. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Most scenic places in Yorkshire that should be used as filming locations - according to you

Here are your suggestions.

“Skelton Windmill, between Ripon & Boroughbridge.” - Gareth Owens

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Burnby Hall Gardens, Pocklington & the town itself, and out to KP Club & The Wolds & villages.” - Allison Biggs

Brimham Rocks, Harrogate. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

“Almscliffe Crag, North Rigton.” - Sarah Hillcox

“West Burton.” - Andrea Colwill

“Knaresborough or Ripley Castle.” - Sue Byron

“Top of Carr Lane in Wrose.” - Caroline Hewick

“Cray!” - Alyssa Starelli

“Sprotbrough Falls near Doncaster.” - June Gorman

“Cannon Hall or any area around Whitby.” - Lorraine English

“Knaresborough is a great place.” - Joy Taylor

“Valley Gardens, Harlow Carr Gardens Harrogate.” - Maralyn Charteris

“Robin Hood’s Bay.” - Sharon Pitt

“Brimham Rocks.” - Simon Parkin

“Linton in Wharfedale.” - Julia Johnson

“Runswick Bay.” - Sharon Nicholls

“Knaresborough or Thornton le Dale.” - Carol Cant

“Denby Dale.” - John Richard Norton

“Helmsley.” - Fiona Robertson

“Hebden bridge.” - Melvyn Douglas Smith

“Tinsley mussel docks.” - Doug Manning

“Hutton Le Hole.” - Wendy Bowering

“Hexthorpe.” - Rob Brough

“Bishop Burton. Near Beverley.” - Anthony G Docwra

“Masham.” - Sheryl Hilton Halkyard

“Langcliffe near Settle.” - Lynne Roberts

“Austwick.” - Rod Robinson

“Helperby.” - Stew Chambers

“Wombwell.” - Paul Xeb Stephenson

“Sutton Bank.” - Andy Moss

“Skipton.” - Fiona Olphert

“Pickering, Thornton le dale, Hutton le hole.” - Jan Bradley

“Holmfirth, Penistone.” - Christine Bonner

“West Tanfield. Stunning.” - Mary A'Herne

“Appletreewick.” - Nick Kefford

“Flamborough.” - Jacqueline Underwood

“The Valley Sandsend, so timelessly chocolate box quaint.” - Sandra Brown

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Beckermonds and Oughtershaw. Stunning riverscape.” - Nigel Taylor

“Bainbridge.” - Lead The Way - Pet Services

“Hornsea.” - Margaret Thompson

“Byram Park, a potential location for Wrong Turn 3.” - Mark Higgins

“The Dark Arches under Leeds train station.” - Mhic MacGlashan

“Roundhay Park.” - John Ainley

“The Don.” - Mark Walmsley

“Pateley Bridge. Across to Lofthouse etc.” - Barry Busby

“Gipton.” - John Rozycki

“Piece hall, Halifax.” - Graham Nightingale

“Ripon or Thirsk?” - Samantha Sayles

“Tan Hill.” - Liz Smith

“Kirkstall Abbey.” - Gayda Jackson

“The Yorkshire Wolds - but don’t tell anybody.” - MA Gee

“Oxenhope. Lots of beautiful walks, wildlife, interesting frindly people. All on the moors. Also has a steam train. Home of the railway children in the village.” - Linda Graham

“Ilkley Moor and Otley Chevin.” - Alice M Thomas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Doncaster and Rotherham for the post apocalyptic scenes in the next Mad Max film!!” - Ian Jowitt

“Holbeck Moor.” - Mike Peacock

“An action movie that ends up taking part in the Knaresborough bed race.” - Wayne Mackie

“Richmond Falls.” - Thompson Barbara

“Burton Agnes Hall.” - Mabou Osman

“Utley.” - Linda Shaw-McMillan

“Castle Howard, the estate itself rather than the house.” - Alurie OSullivan

“Helmsley, Cawthorne Park and Wentworth Village.” - Suzanne Ward

“Bolton Abbey.” - Rachel Demain

“Filey.” - Nick Bristowe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Elsecar in Barnsley, near Wentworth Woodhouse.” - H L Brown, Doncaster

“Silpho & Hackness.” - Shelly Hunter-Gannon

“Featherstone.” - Antony Gatley

“Newmillerdam.” - Valerie Letts

“Withernsea… perhaps for a David Lynch film.” - Mj Greensides

“Semerwater.” - Graham Spencer

“Snaizeholme - for the Red Squirrels.” - Bring Our Reds Holme

“The Folly, Settle.” - Lynn Northrop

“Stainforth, for the remake of Apocalypse Now.” - Pete Friedle

“Dallow.” - Jamie Firth

“Thurnscoe.” - George Gilmore

“Farndale.” - Chris Auburn

“Bradford lumb lane.” - Michael Noble

“Ravensthorpe.” - Tim Binns

“Staithes.” - Kevin Lister

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Defo Scarbados. You can shoot an entire season of Death in Paradise there.” - Alin Teodorescu

“So many picturesque places in Yorkshire such as Haworth and Yorkshire Dales.” - Claire Newsholme