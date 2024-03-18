The Wilson family, who have owned The Pheasant Inn in Casterton, near Kirkby Lonsdale, since 2012, applied to the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority for consent to change the use of the last pub remaining in the village.

The plans to subdivide the inn into three separate dwellings, two four-bedroom and one three-bedroom, with gardens were submitted in November before being officially withdrawn from consideration on March 12.

The publication of the planning application led to residents of Casterton to call a public meeting to express their concerns about the future of The Pheasant Inn.

The Pheasant Inn, Casterton

It was further announced that a second meeting would take place on March 25, during which a bid to buy the pub by the community would be discussed.

As part of their campaign to save The Pheasant, 21 villagers applied to Westmorland & Furness Council to have the pub listed as an Asset of Community Value, and their bid was approved in February.

ACV status means that if an owner wishes to sell a pub, a community society with a viable business plan and funding in place should be offered the chance to purchase it first.

Christie & Co are currently advertising The Pheasant for sale with an asking price of £595,000 due to the owners’ retirement. The building has large dining areas and 10 letting bedrooms. The pub is still trading.