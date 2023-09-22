The Princess of Wales will visit textiles manufacturers in Leeds next week

The Princess of Wales is set to visit textiles manufacturers in Leeds next week to learn more about the heritage, history and innovation of the industry, it has been announced.

She will also hear about how the industry is transforming to place emphasis on sustainable practices as well as how it is working with academic institutions to educate and upskill young people during the visit on Tuesday September 26.

Her Royal Highness has long been passionate about the importance of the textiles industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Princess’ paternal ancestors were the owners of the woollen manufacturer and merchant, William Lupton & Co, which was based in Leeds.

The Princess of Wales during her visit to Streets of Growth, a not-for-profit youth intervention charity in east London, which is working to transform the lives of young people at risk of becoming trapped in a cycle of isolation, exploitation, violence, and criminality. Peter Nicholls /PA Wire

The Princess will start her day in Leeds where she will visit AW Hainsworth, a family-owned heritage textile mill which was established in 1783 and manufactures British woollen cloth, high-performing technical textiles, and iconic fabrics.

In 1958, The Princess’ great-great grandfather sold William Lupton & Co to AW Hainsworth.

Her Royal Highness will learn more about the mills’ historic connection to her ancestors during her time there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AW Hainsworth is proud to hold a Royal Warrant and its fabrics were on display during the Coronations of both Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth in 1953 and His Majesty The King earlier this year.

During her time at AW Hainsworth, Her Royal Highness will receive a tour of the mill, learning about the manufacturing process of textile – from yarn to fabric – and how traditional machinery and techniques are the backbone of today’ s industry. She will meet a number of the company’s apprentices, alongside their mentors, who are passing down generations of specialist skills.

The Princess will then visit the new state-of-the-art on-site laboratory which the company is using for cutting-edge innovation and product development.

Her Royal Highness will be joined by Professor Stephen Russell, the Founding Director of Future Fashion Factory (FFF), an industry-led collaborative R&D programme that harnesses academic and business expertise to design and deliver innovation in fashion and textiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen is also the Director of the Leeds Institute of Textiles and Colour (LITAC), a world leading research institute bringing together expertise in design, technology, science and engineering. He collaborates with the team at Hainsworth regularly.