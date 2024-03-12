The decision comes following long-running tensions between local residents and operators of The Quarry Inn, in Horbury.

Wakefield Council has turned down an application to lift a restriction banning DJs, karaoke and live music at the premises on Quarry Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning officers said overturning the order would have “significant detrimental impacts” on local residents.

Quarry Inn, Horbury

The live music ban was imposed in 2018 when an application to extend the pub was approved.

It came after nine complaints were made to the council’s environmental health department.

A ‘night time noise officer’ who visited residents on Laburnum Grove said their complaints were “justified” in terms of loud music coming from the upper floor of the premises.

New management took over the pub during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An application to lift the condition said: “That change of management initiated a fresh start for the business under different economic conditions.”

It added: “The current management is committed to growing and developing the business, thereby ensuring sustained, responsible management and continuing investment into what is a valuable asset for the local and wider community.

“The management of The Quarry now seek to enhance their current offering to customers with the provision of recorded amplified music/DJs, professional singers and live unamplified music performance within the internal area of the first floor bar.”

Assurances were given that there would be “no significant noise breakout to the detriment of local residential amenity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Management also appointed consultants to carry out a noise impact assessment which said the proposals conformed with national planning policy.

Eight objections were made to the application.

One resident said: “The nature of the entertainment activities…has previously and continuously caused a significant noise impact on residents, leading to

Wakefield Council interventions.”