The Queen's funeral: Date confirmed as September 19 at Westminster Abbey

Further details were confirmed on Saturday on the carefully choreographed London Bridge plans which will included a four-day lying in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday September 14.

The Queen’s oak coffin – which is lying in the Ballroom at Balmoral Castle – will be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday September 11, on a slow six hour journey by hearse, to allow mourners gathered in the towns and villages to pay their respects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, the coffin will be taken from Holyroodhouse in procession to St Giles’s Cathedral where it will lie at rest until Tuesday September 13, before being taken by air by RAF plane to London.

The last public photograph of the Queen taken just two days before her death

The Queen will lie in state “four clear days” in Westminster Hall, arriving there on Wednesday September 14 until 6.30am on the morning of her funeral, a senior palace official said.

Thousands of people will be able to file past to see the late monarch’s coffin – and further details of how the public can attend will be announced in the coming days.

A spokesman for the King said the monarch’s main focus will be leading the royal family and nation in mourning over the coming days.