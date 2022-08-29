Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now with the release of ‘The Railway Children Return’ this summer, and a new generation of Railway Children arriving at Oakworth Station, it has signalled a dual celebration.

Over this August Bank Holiday Weekend, the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway has been celebrating the Railway Children past and present.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later today, the children who play the characters Thomas, Pattie and Ted from the new film will visit Oakworth Station.

A still taken from the film, The Railway Children Return. Pictured: Sheridan Smith as Annie, Jenny Agutter as Bobbie.

A book and merchandise signing with the children will take place this afternoon in the Secret Hideout vehicle, while Jemma Rodgers, the producer for the new film, will also be visiting to do a short talk on the film from concept to delivery.

Historical vintage carriages have been in service over the weekend, including the 100-year-old Metropolitan Carriages featured in The Railway Children.

Noel Hartley, the Railway’s Operations and Business Manager, said “We are thrilled that the Railway Children Return has been so well received and that our railway looks so beautiful on the big screen.

The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway are this bank holiday weekend holding an event at Oakworth Station, where members of the public will be able to meet the stars and filmmakers of The Railway Children Return. Pictured is one of two re-enactments which took place during the day from the film of the children stopping the train by waving red bedsheets as scene in the new film, this was played by volunteer actors from Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.

“This weekend is a fantastic opportunity to step into the film set that is the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, see the locations and trains from the films, meet the cast, producer and volunteers that made it all happen and celebrate with us as we bring the Railway Children story to life.”