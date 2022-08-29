The Railway Children returns to Keighley & Worth Valley Railway over Bank Holiday weekend
Back in 1970, a film made a five-mile stretch of railway in West Yorkshire famous to the point that its future was largely secured for the next 50 years.
And now with the release of ‘The Railway Children Return’ this summer, and a new generation of Railway Children arriving at Oakworth Station, it has signalled a dual celebration.
Over this August Bank Holiday Weekend, the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway has been celebrating the Railway Children past and present.
Later today, the children who play the characters Thomas, Pattie and Ted from the new film will visit Oakworth Station.
A book and merchandise signing with the children will take place this afternoon in the Secret Hideout vehicle, while Jemma Rodgers, the producer for the new film, will also be visiting to do a short talk on the film from concept to delivery.
Historical vintage carriages have been in service over the weekend, including the 100-year-old Metropolitan Carriages featured in The Railway Children.
Noel Hartley, the Railway’s Operations and Business Manager, said “We are thrilled that the Railway Children Return has been so well received and that our railway looks so beautiful on the big screen.
“This weekend is a fantastic opportunity to step into the film set that is the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, see the locations and trains from the films, meet the cast, producer and volunteers that made it all happen and celebrate with us as we bring the Railway Children story to life.”