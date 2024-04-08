Wentworth Woodhouse, the UK’s largest private stately home, was used last year as a filming location for HBO’s The Regime which is now available to watch on Sky Atlantic.

Wentworth Woodhouse, which is just outside Rotherham, is known locally as ‘the big house’ or ‘Yorkshire’s best kept secret’ and played host to film crews including a star studded cast.

Insiders had been sworn to secrecy while the Hollywood A-listers were filming at the Grade I-listed house, which also has the longest facade in the UK.

The Regime: Wentworth Woodhouse features in Sky’s new TV series The Regime with Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant

HBO says The Regime is based on the story of Romania's former dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and modern day Russia and its imprisoned opposition politicians. Kate Winslet plays a leader similar to Ceausescu and Donald Trump.

Wentworth Woodhouse is currently run by a Preservation Trust who purchased the privately owned house for £7m before having to restore its roof which cost £8m.

The trust has recently transformed the near-derelict Camelia House in the property’s grounds into a teahouse thanks to a £5m renovation.

Wentworth Woodhouse is a popular film location, having previously hosted the likes of Suranne Jones who played Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack and The Crown’s Gary Oldman in Oscar winning film Darkest Hour.

‘The big house’ has 300 rooms, and it has been the residence of families and couples, but the last resident was Giles Newbold who lived alone with his dog.