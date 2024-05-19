Here is a full list of the richest people and families in Yorkshire in this year’s The Sunday Times Rich List.

Founder of Wren Kitchens Malcolm Healey and his family have taken the top spot for Yorkshire on The Sunday Times Rich List for 2024, despite taking a £99 million dip in their net worths.

Doncaster-born Lord Kirkham and his family, who founded furniture company DFS, came in second on the list for Yorkshire with a wealth of £1.14 billion.

In third place for Yorkshire is the Shepherd family, founders of Portakabin who have a wealth of £1.104 billion and lost £411 million over the last year.

Steve Gibson (centre) looks on from the stands. (Pic credit: Stu Forster / Getty Images)

Compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, Robert Watts, said: “This year’s Sunday Times Rich List suggests Britain’s billionaire boom has come to an end. Many of our home-grown entrepreneurs have seen their fortunes fall and some of the global super rich who came here are moving away.

“Thousands of British livelihoods rely on the super-rich to some extent. We’ll have to wait and see whether we have now reached peak billionaire, and what that means for our economy.

“These may be harder times to create wealth, but The Sunday Times Rich List continues to unearth entrepreneurs building fortunes in diverse and often surprising ways. This year’s new entries include people who have made money from artificial intelligence and virtual worlds as well as plumbing supplies and teaching aides.

“We know many of our readers find such people — especially those from humbler backgrounds — very inspiring.”

Full list of the richest people and families in Yorkshire

1 - Malcolm Healey and family

Source of wealth: Kitchens and property: Wren Kitchens

Overall ranking: 111

2024 wealth: £1.501 billion

Rise/fall: Down £99 million

2 - Lord Kirkham and family

Source of wealth: Furniture and investments: DFS

Overall ranking: 153

2024 wealth: £1.14 billion

Rise/fall: No change

3 - The Shepherd family

Source of wealth: Modular buildings: Portakabin

Overall ranking: 156

2024 wealth: £1.104 billion

Rise/fall: Up £411 million

4 - Andrea Shelley, William Morrison and Eleanor Kernighan and family

Source of wealth: Supermarkets: Morrison

Overall ranking: 176

2024 wealth: £933 million

Rise/fall: No change

5 - Paul Sykes

Source of wealth: Property: Highstone Group

Overall ranking: 216

2024 wealth: £775 million

Rise/fall: No change

6 - Carol Healey and family

Source of wealth: Inheritance and property: SPH 2011

Overall ranking: 240

2024 wealth: £680 million

Rise/fall: Down £53 million

7 - Richard Harpin and family

Source of wealth: Insurance and repair services: HomeServe

Overall ranking: 242

2024 wealth: £670 million

Rise/fall: Up £40 million

8 - Steve Gibson

Source of wealth: Logistics: Bulkhaul

Overall ranking: 253

2024 wealth: £640 million

Rise/fall: Re-entry

9 - Paul and Johnny Caddick

Source of wealth: Construction: Caddick Group

Overall ranking: 277

2024 wealth: £530 million

Rise/fall: Re-entry

10 - Roderick Evans and family

Source of wealth: Property: Evans Property Group

Overall ranking: 297

2024 wealth: £462 million

Rise/fall: Up £12 million

11 - John Tordoff and family

Source of wealth: Car sales: JCT600

Overall ranking: 301

2024 wealth: £454 million

Rise/fall: Up £4m

12 - Sir Michael Gooley

Source of wealth: Travel: Trailfinders

Overall ranking: 324

2024 wealth: £400 million

Rise/fall: Up £15m

13 - Greg Jackson

Source of wealth: Renewable energy: Octopus Energy Group

Overall ranking: 341

2024 wealth: £375 million

Rise/fall: New entry

14 - John Guthrie and family

Source of wealth: Property: Broadland Properties

Overall ranking: 344

2024 wealth: £371 million

Rise/fall: Up £21 million

15 - Frank Hester

Source of wealth: Software: TPP

Overall ranking: 345

2024 wealth: £371 million