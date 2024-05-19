The Sunday Times Rich List 2024: Full list of the richest people and families in Yorkshire and their net worths
Founder of Wren Kitchens Malcolm Healey and his family have taken the top spot for Yorkshire on The Sunday Times Rich List for 2024, despite taking a £99 million dip in their net worths.
Doncaster-born Lord Kirkham and his family, who founded furniture company DFS, came in second on the list for Yorkshire with a wealth of £1.14 billion.
In third place for Yorkshire is the Shepherd family, founders of Portakabin who have a wealth of £1.104 billion and lost £411 million over the last year.
Compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, Robert Watts, said: “This year’s Sunday Times Rich List suggests Britain’s billionaire boom has come to an end. Many of our home-grown entrepreneurs have seen their fortunes fall and some of the global super rich who came here are moving away.
“Thousands of British livelihoods rely on the super-rich to some extent. We’ll have to wait and see whether we have now reached peak billionaire, and what that means for our economy.
“These may be harder times to create wealth, but The Sunday Times Rich List continues to unearth entrepreneurs building fortunes in diverse and often surprising ways. This year’s new entries include people who have made money from artificial intelligence and virtual worlds as well as plumbing supplies and teaching aides.
“We know many of our readers find such people — especially those from humbler backgrounds — very inspiring.”
Full list of the richest people and families in Yorkshire
1 - Malcolm Healey and family
Source of wealth: Kitchens and property: Wren Kitchens
Overall ranking: 111
2024 wealth: £1.501 billion
Rise/fall: Down £99 million
2 - Lord Kirkham and family
Source of wealth: Furniture and investments: DFS
Overall ranking: 153
2024 wealth: £1.14 billion
Rise/fall: No change
3 - The Shepherd family
Source of wealth: Modular buildings: Portakabin
Overall ranking: 156
2024 wealth: £1.104 billion
Rise/fall: Up £411 million
4 - Andrea Shelley, William Morrison and Eleanor Kernighan and family
Source of wealth: Supermarkets: Morrison
Overall ranking: 176
2024 wealth: £933 million
Rise/fall: No change
5 - Paul Sykes
Source of wealth: Property: Highstone Group
Overall ranking: 216
2024 wealth: £775 million
Rise/fall: No change
6 - Carol Healey and family
Source of wealth: Inheritance and property: SPH 2011
Overall ranking: 240
2024 wealth: £680 million
Rise/fall: Down £53 million
7 - Richard Harpin and family
Source of wealth: Insurance and repair services: HomeServe
Overall ranking: 242
2024 wealth: £670 million
Rise/fall: Up £40 million
8 - Steve Gibson
Source of wealth: Logistics: Bulkhaul
Overall ranking: 253
2024 wealth: £640 million
Rise/fall: Re-entry
9 - Paul and Johnny Caddick
Source of wealth: Construction: Caddick Group
Overall ranking: 277
2024 wealth: £530 million
Rise/fall: Re-entry
10 - Roderick Evans and family
Source of wealth: Property: Evans Property Group
Overall ranking: 297
2024 wealth: £462 million
Rise/fall: Up £12 million
11 - John Tordoff and family
Source of wealth: Car sales: JCT600
Overall ranking: 301
2024 wealth: £454 million
Rise/fall: Up £4m
12 - Sir Michael Gooley
Source of wealth: Travel: Trailfinders
Overall ranking: 324
2024 wealth: £400 million
Rise/fall: Up £15m
13 - Greg Jackson
Source of wealth: Renewable energy: Octopus Energy Group
Overall ranking: 341
2024 wealth: £375 million
Rise/fall: New entry
14 - John Guthrie and family
Source of wealth: Property: Broadland Properties
Overall ranking: 344
2024 wealth: £371 million
Rise/fall: Up £21 million
15 - Frank Hester
Source of wealth: Software: TPP
Overall ranking: 345
2024 wealth: £371 million
Rise/fall: Down £44 million
