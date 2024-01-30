Officers had been searching for the woman after a baby was found in a bathroom cubicle at the Three Horseshoes in Oulton, near Leeds, just before 5pm on Sunday. On Tuesday West Yorkshire Police said they had identified a woman believed to be the mother.

She has now received the appropriate medical care and is being given ongoing support, a spokesperson said.

At a press conference in Leeds city centre on Monday, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, from West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major inquiry team, said the information he had pointed to the baby being stillborn and having been born in the toilet cubicle.

Police at an incident near the Three Horse Shoes pub Oulton Leeds. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 28th January 2024

Addressing the mother directly, he said: “From a police perspective I just want to be really clear. I’m not here to arrest you, I’m not here to arrest anyone else.”