The Three Horseshoes, Oulton: Mother of baby found dead in Yorkshire pub toilet identified, say police

The mother of a newborn baby girl found dead in a pub toilet has been identified, police said.
By Katie Dickinson, PA
Published 30th Jan 2024, 13:53 GMT

Officers had been searching for the woman after a baby was found in a bathroom cubicle at the Three Horseshoes in Oulton, near Leeds, just before 5pm on Sunday. On Tuesday West Yorkshire Police said they had identified a woman believed to be the mother.

She has now received the appropriate medical care and is being given ongoing support, a spokesperson said.

At a press conference in Leeds city centre on Monday, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, from West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major inquiry team, said the information he had pointed to the baby being stillborn and having been born in the toilet cubicle.

Police at an incident near the Three Horse Shoes pub Oulton Leeds. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 28th January 2024 Police at an incident near the Three Horse Shoes pub Oulton Leeds. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 28th January 2024
Addressing the mother directly, he said: “From a police perspective I just want to be really clear. I’m not here to arrest you, I’m not here to arrest anyone else.”

Paramedics were called to the pub at about 4.45pm but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene. The pub said it would remain closed on Tuesday, but would reopen on Wednesday.

