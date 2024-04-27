It was first staged 70 years ago in 1954. This year’s event which was held on Saturday (Apr 27) was only the 68th, given that Foot and Mouth disease and the pandemic meant two of the annual events had to be cancelled.

But still more than 800 people aged 18 to mid-70s lined up for one of the most demanding races in the country.

Race director Paul Dennison, of Menston near Ilkley, said: “They cover 24 miles which isn’t far short of a marathon but they also climb 5,000 feet, which is a lot when you consider the London marathon for example is mainly on the flat.

"I’d say it’s harder than a marathon but the surface is better for running on. Marathons are obviously on hard surfaces but we run on the fells which has some give in it.”

The weather at the weekend was fine for running, less so for the spectators. The cooler climate means the runners do not overheat but it can be bleak on the peaks for people there to watch.

"We do get quite a few people watching,” said Mr Dennison. “And we have more than 200 marshalls so it’s quite an undertaking.”

Most of the runners are from Yorkshire but a good number travel from other parts of the country.

Some international athletes travel here too from Ireland, France and beyond for an event which ranks as one of the finest.

