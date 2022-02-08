The crime film was directed by Felicity Morris. It has been trending on Netflix since its release a week ago.

What is The Tinder Swindler about?

The film follows the story of alleged con artist, Simon Leviev, from Israel, who is accused of using the dating app to manipulate individuals into giving him money to fund his lavish lifestyle.

He was born with the name Shimon Hayut and, according to the documentary, posed as the son of Russian-Israeli businessman and diamond magnate, Lev Leviev.

Two women told the cameras of their interactions with Simon, claiming he initially conned them into believing he was wealthy by splashing the cash on them.,

This gave them the confidence to lend him hundreds of thousands of dollars - believing he would be able to repay them.

A big part of the plot is about how this group of women try to track down the alleged con artist who is accused of stealing approximately £7.4 million (20 million dollars) from his victims.

Is it based on a true story?

The film is based on true events and includes real-life interviews with the victims and how they handled their ordeal.