The Traveller’s Rest in Skeeby has re-opened despite fears it could be forced to close until a new tenant was found following the last leaseholder’s sudden departure.

Two local supporters of the community-owned pub and former committee members, Chris Soley and Ali Bell, and their wives have agreed to take on the running of the inn near Richmond on a ‘tenancy at will’ basis.

The Traveller’s only re-opened in May after being derelict for 15 years, during which its previous owner attempted to gain consent to convert the building into housing. When his proposal was refused, villagers became shareholders and managed to buy the pub themselves.

The committee awarded the first tenancy to Richmond Brewing Company director Chris Wallace, but the businessman has now forfeited his lease following issues with his brewery’s premises in the market town.

Mr Soley and Mr Bell will temporarily run the pub while a long-term licensee is sought, and have committed to keeping the kitchen open to provide meals. The services of the manager, Karen McGhee, and her bar staff have been retained.