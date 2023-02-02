A Yorkshire village has succeeded in saving its pub – and the inn will re-open for the first time since 2008 under the management of a local brewery.

The Traveller’s Rest in Skeeby, near Richmond, faced an uncertain future after a property developer bought the vacant building and applied to turn it into housing - but his plans were refused and the pub was eventually offered to the community instead.

Skeeby residents responded by launching a campaign to sell shares in the venture and last year they were able to buy back their beloved pub.

It will now open again on April 1 after a major refurbishment that included a new kitchen funded by a Richmondshire Council grant. The facilities and lay-out have all been improved and there is an enclosed courtyard and garden room with views over the quoits pitch and beer garden.

The Traveller's Rest in Skeeby near Richmond..

The Skeeby Community Pub Company has awarded the lease to local publican Chris Wallace, who also owns the Richmond Brewery, which will supply guest beers.

There are nine committee members who are following a business model that has been successful in other parts of Yorkshire, and 200 shareholders collectively pledged around £300,000 to the project.

There are hopes that the pub will serve as a focal point, with a cafe, book exchange, shop and parcels collection point.

Despite the building being derelict since 2008, it was only in 2017 that the group’s plans gained momentum when the previous owner’s appeal against the planning notice was rejected. The decision meant a change of use for the building was no longer permitted, and he agreed to lower the pub’s valuation and sell it.