Fifteen years is a long time for a Yorkshire village to be without its pub.

The Traveller’s Rest in Skeeby, near Richmond, has been closed since 2008, after a developer bought the building and applied to convert it into housing. When his scheme was rejected by planning officers, he eventually agreed to sell to a group of local supporters who will now manage it themselves.

A major renovation has taken place, and having originally hoped to open in April, the Skeeby Community Pub Society has announced that The Traveller’s will trade again on Friday May 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marks the culmination of over a decade of campaigning and lobbying by the society – the oldest community pub company in the country – as they have fought the planning application at numerous stages. The building is now owned by over 250 shareholders who have invested around £300,000.

The Traveller's Rest at Skeeby, Richmond has been bought by the community

Since getting the keys in January, the volunteers have faced spiralling construction costs, but have now completed their restoration of the interiors and garden area.

They have appointed a tenant and a manager, Karen McGhee, who will oversee a suggestions box where customers can give feedback and ideas for how The Traveller’s Rest can be used. A chef will also be employed in the coming weeks.

The emphasis is on a warm and welcoming space, with comfy seating, a log-burning stove and hand-crafted bar selling cask ales from local breweries. There is a brand-new garden room upstairs, opening onto a deck overlooking the original beer garden. The quoits pitch has also been restored and the rear courtyard has access for dogs, bikes, wheelchairs and muddy boots, as the management are keen to attract walkers and cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a gallery with work on display by local artists, and volunteers hope to eventually run a shop, parcels collection point and library.

The interiors of the pub

The initial opening hours are 12-11pm, with a drinks and snack menu available before the food service begins later in the summer.

Society chair Carol Wilkinson said: “It’s been an absolute privilege to be part of this community project and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this amazing group of people - we hope you all like what we have done with your pub.”

Other improvements include indoor toilets. The pub will trade as a freehouse.

The bespoke hand-crafted bar