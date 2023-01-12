The Ultimate Lightwater Valley closure: Your memories as 1991 launch picture released by park

The Ultimate has delighted thousands of visitors to the Ripon theme park since it opened in 1991.
Then the longest rollercoaster in the world, it became so beloved among enthusiasts that it was recreated in the videogame Rollercoaster Tycoon.
However on Tuesday as announced in The Yorkshire Post, bosses at the park announced that it would be removed from the park after it announced a new strategy to appeal to the under 12s market as opposed to teenage adrenalin seekers.
“We are mindful of its nostalgic status and that many of our visitors have fond memories of riding the Ultimate Coaster”, Anne Ackord, chief executive of the Brighton Pier Group, said.
Our readers took to social media to share their shock and sadness at the announcement and shared some of their thoughts about the ride.
James Blackburn said: “Awesome rollercoaster absolutely loved it when I was a kid.”
Mark Crabtree described the announcement as the “end of an era”.
Imogen Hermes Gowar tweeted: “Oh whaaat! My first ever rollercoaster!”
Clare Laxton added: “What? The Ultimate?! Nooooooo! I once round it seven times and it was the best day.”
Others shared memories of their first ride on the coaster as a child, with many attending the park from Yorkshire based schools.
The Ultimate never re-opened after the coronavirus lockdown.
There has been no announcement on whether The Ultimate, which had a ride time of some six minutes and reached speeds of up to 50 mph, will be relocated to another theme park.