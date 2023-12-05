It is a sport as old as the hills, yet a club devoted to the ancient practice of archery is thriving in the rolling landscape of West Yorkshire.

The Valley Bowmen of Huddersfield is celebrating its 60th birthday, and with more than 200 members it has plenty of reasons to be cheerful.

Some of the club’s older hands have been there since the early days but it is still attracting new enthusiasts ready to learn the ropes.

Club secretary Paul McGuire said that over the years archers from the club have represented both Yorkshire and Great Britain but most members are simply there for the enjoyment.

The Valley Bowmen of Huddersfield archery club, which is celebrating it's 60th anniversary. Pictured Paul McGuire. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I played Huddersfield and District League football when I was younger and then moved on to five-a-side until I was 58,” said Mr McGuire from Kirkburton near Huddersfield. "I was looking for something else to occupy me but I didn’t fancy bowling. By chance I saw someone trying archery and decided to give it a go, That was 15 years ago and I love it.”

The club was set up in 1963 off Knowle Lane between Honley and Meltham by Ricky Farrar and some of its older members are in their 80s now but new ones are joining all the time, including families.

The club received £50,000 from Sport England Lottery funding in 2012 to set up its own clubhouse – named after its founder – which is a renovated shipping container complete with kitchen and store.

The group runs two-hour taster sessions for people interested in trying out the sport and also run beginner courses.

The Valley Bowmen of Huddersfield run 11 courses for beginners every year with each spanning three weekends from 12 noon to 3pm on Saturdays.

If people like it they then join up and members now regularly take part in national competitions.

The Bowmen now have an indoor archery range so can continue their sport all year round.

This was completed in December 2021 thanks to another £50,000 Sport England grant with the club raising the other £26,000 it needed.

Mr McGuire said: “It’s a great setup we have here now and it’s debt-free.

"Many archery clubs share sports fields with rugby, football and cricket clubs but we have our own grounds which means we can use it whenever we want.

“Every member has access to the facilities so they can shoot whenever they want.”

Some sophisticated bows can cost more than £2,500 but a beginner’s kit can be bought for £150 to £200.

The Valley Bowmen club has its own equipment and always advises people to use that until they become proficient before even thinking of buying their own bows. Members shoot at targets set typically at 20 yards, 50 yards and 60 yards with the furthest at 100 yards.