The Yorkshire areas featured in the Which? best towns and villages in the UK guide

These Yorkshire towns and villages were featured in a guide to the best areas of the UK by Which?.
Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 9th Sep 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 11:41 BST

Which? asked more than 9,000 of its members to rate the towns and villages they’d visited.

The rated them on food and drink, tourist attractions, scenery, attractiveness, shopping and 'peace and quiet' to create an overall destination score.

Wells was named as the best area in the UK, followed by Avebury and Corfe Castle.

These were the Yorkshire areas that made the list.

Grassington was given an overall score of 77% by Which? members.

1. Grassington

Grassington was given an overall score of 77% by Which? members. Photo: James Hardisty

Hutton Le Hole was given an overall score of 76% by Which? members.

2. Hutton Le Hole

Hutton Le Hole was given an overall score of 76% by Which? members. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Richmond was given an overall score of 75% by Which? members.

3. Richmond

Richmond was given an overall score of 75% by Which? members. Photo: Dave Cooil

Skipton was given an overall score of 75% by Which? members.

4. Skipton

Skipton was given an overall score of 75% by Which? members. Photo: Simon Hulme

