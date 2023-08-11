Most people nip to their local corner shop for a pint of milk and newspaper but in Yorkshire, business is soaring for a Premier store thanks to it preparing freshly made sunday dinners, sandwiches and ice cream sundaes.

Maria Griffiths, 48, starts cooking at 4am but there’s never enough time to keep up with demand for her Sunday dinners which start flying out from 10.30am.

She said: “Everything’s homemade including the Yorkshire puddings,”

Every Sunday morning, Maria is inundated until 3.30pm when the kitchen closes.

“I’m making up to 160 sunday dinners, they’re so popular. I make everything from scratch including the old school puddings I make too.”

Premier Store on Lock Lane in Castleford is now more famous for its freshly made takeaways than anything else.

Store owner Andrea Edwards, 53, said: “During lockdown, we started offering a home delivery service, meaning our customers can order food and groceries to their home, seven days a week.

“Earlier this year we opened our kitchen serving up fresh home made food.

“A lot of elderly people can order their groceries, Sunday dinner and even get a newspaper delivered to them.”

The family owned store is in its 20th year of trading and following on from its refurbishment, the shop is opening a second purpose-built kitchen as demand for their food increases which includes pies, lasagnes, breakfast boxes and their most popular meal - their Sunday Roast.

Andrea said: "We offer a choice of four meats or veggie options, served with four fresh veg, roast and mash, Yorkshire puddings smothered in thick home-made gravy and old fashioned school puds, cream scones or ice cream.

"Future plans include midweek roasts, an extensive evening menu, meals on wheels, outside catering and extended opening hours with an even better menu,” added Andrea.

She said that it is all down to Maria and the team who work in the kitchen.