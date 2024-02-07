The market is celebrating 775 years and is still going strong, says its oldest trader Karen Devine.

Her father John set up Devine’s Footwear in 1931, and Karen has working there for 56 years since the age of 14. She said: “You can buy fish, meat, bread, vegetables. You can have a coffee, buy footwear from me, clothes, sweets, china, electrical goods, jewellry, fabric and carpets - anything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six years ago the market reopened in the Glass Works after a major refurbishment which saw it stay in the heart of the town centre. A big pull is the Market Kitchen upstairs, selling everything from traditional English breakfasts to Turkish meze and Canadian poutine, a hefty dish of chips, cheese and gravy.

Barnsley Market celebrates its 775th Anniversary. Artist James Brunt pictured on his work at the Market Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 6th February 2024

In the summer, coachloads of day trippers visit from as far away as Newcastle and Manchester.

Nick Higgs, who sells confectionery and discounted foods, says business is booming. He puts it down to the cost of living crisis and people realising they “can save a few quid” at the market: "We’ve seen busy and quiet times but this is the busiest I’ve ever seen. We can sell a product that’s on sale in the supermarkets 100, 200 per cent cheaper. We work for very small margins – the supermarkets can’t compete with us.”

The market dates back to 1249 when a royal charter was bestowed on the town by King Henry III. It has moved around over the years and seen many alterations – but by all accounts is on the up. Council leader Sir Steve Houghton, who was giving a speech to mark the anniversary, said: “It is something Barnsley has always been associated with; something the public are very proud of. When we redeveloped the town centre the first thing they said was keep the market. It is going from strength to strength.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Mills moved his holiday coach company in during Covid and has since opened coffee and trophy shops, and is about to add a fourth, selling supplements. He takes coach tours to markets all over the UK, but says they are not a patch on Barnsley. He said: “They pulled the old market down and built a new one and everyone was saying it’s not going to be as good. It’s not like it used to be – it’s better.”

x

Luke Burkinshaw, who runs Gifted-UK and Animal Kingdom, also praised the council. He said: “Without good traders the market wouldn’t thrive 100 per cent.