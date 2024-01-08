A new and improved app has been launched by The Yorkshire Post.

Designed with our subscribers in mind, the app has a clean design, with fewer adverts and an easy-to-use navigation.

Updated throughout the day, readers can get the latest news from across Yorkshire, as well as access to the very best culture and lifestyle from our team.

And, of course, the sports desk will be keeping you abreast of all the latest across the world of football, cricket, rugby and much more.

Want to save a story for later? You can bookmark articles to your library and return to them whenever you like.

If you prefer to read a more traditional paper, then you can read the newspaper and magazine as an e-paper within the app.

Subscribers have access to a 30-day archive of the paper so if you’ve missed a copy – no problem. These can be downloaded to read offline at your pleasure.

Another much-requested addition is the ability to do puzzles. Now you can complete your daily crossword, cryptic crossword, word search, codeword and Sudoku in the app.

The app can be customised to suit your needs, with light or dark mode and the ability to alter text size.

Our app is exclusive to subscribers of The Yorkshire Post. A subscription to The Yorkshire Post gives you unlimited access to all premium articles and helps us continue to support quality, comprehensive journalism here in Yorkshire.

Get the latest news and upgrades at your fingertips. Download the app today.

iPhone and iPad users can download via the App Store here.