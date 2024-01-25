The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen posts first Twitter update for more than six months amid storms on farm

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen opened up about the challenges of co-parenting her nine children following her split from her husband Clive.

In January 2023, the Yorkshire shepherdess recently admitted it has been ‘tough’ since her split from Clive.

The couple, who had been married for 22 years, rose to fame through the Channel 5 show which followed their shared life on Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale, North Yorkshire.

Owen, 49, admitted it has been “tough” since they announced they were separating last year but that they “just have to get on with it”.

She told the Radio Times last January: “Look, there are two simple facts: if he thought I was brilliant, and I thought he was brilliant, then we wouldn’t have separated.

“It’s a fact, isn’t it? But, you know what, that’s not unique, it’s just how things are, pressures, all the rest of it.

“But we have nine kids, with associated friends, girlfriends, and we just have to get on with it.”

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen, visiting the Great Yorkshire Show ahead of filming at the ground and the sheep area. James Hardisty

Owen said she felt the term co-parenting is a buzzword which just meant “we take it in turns to shout at the kids”.

Following their split, the Yorkshire shepherdess began filming a new More4 documentary, titled Amanda Owen’s Farming Lives, her first solo series without Clive.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess has now posted her first Twitter update since July 2023.

Taking to the social media platform, she shared pictures amid the storms.

The first post read “Whatever the weather ️ #weatheringthestorm” with a series of four pictures with her children.

She later posted a second update “Winter nights #cold #fire #winter”

Storm Jocelyn had brought fresh travel disruption to much of the UK, less than two days after Storm Isha left two people dead and thousands without power.

The 10th named storm of the season brought an amber warning for wind to parts of Scotland on Wednesday morning with much of the UK covered by a yellow alert into Wednesday afternoon.