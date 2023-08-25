The Yorkshire Vet and Ukrainian Independence Day: Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week
At the start of the week, we spoke to a Yorkshire wedding photographer who has set up a scheme to get more women confident behind the camera.
The Yorkshire Vet star Peter Wright told us about what we can expect from series 17 of the Channel 5 show and how the industry has changed for young vets over the years.
We heard from the owner of a beauty salon who is running 12 marathons in 12 months for charity.
We looked into a film project that is telling environmental stories from across Yorkshire and wants people to get involved.
And we heard from Paul Worsley who spent his career as a barrister and judge and has now edited a book about a gruesome case from the 1920s.
For Ukrainian Independence Day, we spoke to a woman who fled her homeland to settle in Bradford using the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
And finally, in arts and culture, we looked at what's coming up soon at Sheffield theatres and heard from a photographer who is exploring grief and art in a new Leeds International Festival of Ideas exhibition after her losing brother to suicide.
