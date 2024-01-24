The TV personality and veterinary surgeon moved to distance himself from claims that he would contest for the leading political role on May 2 following mounting claims circulating at County Hall in Northallerton that the party would imminently announce him as their candidate.

Intense speculation over the Liberal Democrat candidate gathered pace this week following the first meeting of the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, the body which the elected mayor will chair.

The mayoral role is part of a deal with the Government to devolve powers to the region over issues including transport, housing, skills and digital connectivity, with York and North Yorkshire set to benefit from £540million of new Government investment to spend on local priorities for economic growth.

The new mayor will also take on the functions of the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire.

When asked if he was being lined up as the Liberal Democrat party’s candidate, Mr Norton replied: “It’s news to me, I was not aware of this at all.

“I have got no aspirations to be mayor.”

Mr Norton said he had been approached last year to stand for the Liberal Democrats in the Sowerby by-election for North Yorkshire Council, but had decided “it wasn’t for me at the moment”.

The 51-year-old TV personality said: “Whether that has sparked a few rumours and people have put one and two together and made six, but there’s no truth in it from my point of view.”

North Yorkshire Council’s Liberal Democrat group leader, Councillor Bryn Griffiths, declined to comment on who the party’s candidate would be.

It is understood the party will announce its candidate in the coming days.

Other candidates who have been selected or may put themselves forward next month for the mayoral contest include David Skaith for the Labour Party, Conservative candidate Keane Duncan, Green candidate Kevin Foster and Independent Keith Tordoff.

