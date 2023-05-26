The Yorkshire Vet star Peter Wright and Corinne Bailey Rae - Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

At the start of the week, we ran an interview with The Yorkshire Vet star Peter Wright. He spoke to us about his latest book about the characters and patients that Wright has met over the course of his career. It captures his memories of some of the funniest, most absurd and heart-breaking encounters with animals.

We featured Leeds community studio Unity Through Music, set up in memory of teenager Donovan Webster, who had a passion for music and looked at a new piece from singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae and Sharon Watson, principal of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance for Leeds 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We heard from Malton author Rachel Hewitt on her memoir In Her Nature and how running helps with grief, whilst Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock told us how, after retaining gold in Tokyo, he suffered an unexpected mental health struggle.

Peter Wright, featured on The Yorkshire Vet has written a new book. Photo: ©Barry Marsden

And ahead of inspirational memoir being published this weekend, we covered the story of Rotherham's Ray Matthews, the man who ran 75 marathons in 75 days at the age of 75 - just one of his many incredible feats.

Finally, in arts and culture, we heard from door-to-door poet Rowan McCabe as he brings his show to The Old Woollen in Leeds. Knocking on a stranger’s door and offering to write them a poem for free on any subject of their choosing may seem like an eccentric pastime but it is what he has been doing for the past eight years.