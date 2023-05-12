All Sections
The Yorkshire woman who became UK's first entry for Eurovision, Ronnie O'Sullivan's biography and more - Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

Laura Reid
By Laura Reid
Published 12th May 2023, 05:50 BST

Early in the week, we ran an interview with Ilkley's Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman on The Warlock Effect book being picked up for TV. The pair met as teenagers and discovered they had a shared love of magic –one that is present years on in their latest project.

We also spoke to the Harrogate-based Van Berckel family, who are focused on creating accessible holiday homes for people with complex physical disabilities, and ran a feature on snooker ace Ronnie O’Sullivan and his new new biography Unbreakable. His struggles with severe anxiety and ‘snooker depression’ are charted in the book.

As Liverpool prepares to host the Eurovision final this weekend, we also looked back at how a 22-year-old from Hull became the UK’s first ever entry. Patricia Bredin finished in seventh spot with the first English language song sung at the event.

Ronnie O'Sullivan during the 2014 Coral UK Championship at the Barbican Centre, York. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA.Ronnie O'Sullivan during the 2014 Coral UK Championship at the Barbican Centre, York. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA.
Ronnie O'Sullivan during the 2014 Coral UK Championship at the Barbican Centre, York. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA.

And in arts and culture, we featured the The Henry Moore Institute in Leeds, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. It is reflecting on its considerable achievements over the past three decades and looking to the future with its commitment to building on its founder’s vision. We also looked at J B Priestley classic An Inspector Calls, which is at the Bradford Alhambra this week.

