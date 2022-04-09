National Pet Day is on Monday, April 11, so Thortful has shared a list of the most popular dog breeds according to Brits.

The poll asked which dog breed they preferred and whether they showed more love and care for their dog(s) than their children.

Dogs often take on the role of favourite ‘son’ or ‘daughter’ to the matriarch of the house.

The Labrador was voted as the best dog breed with nearly one in five (18.5 per cent) of Brits choosing this breed. This breed is known for its lazy and energetic nature.

Taking second place is the German Shepherd, with nearly one in five (9.8 per cent) Brits choosing this dog breed as their favourite. The German Shepherd is known for its protective yet loving nature. The third most popular breed is Golden Retriever, with nearly one in 10 (8 per cent) Brits choosing this breed.

Below is the entire list of the UK’s favourite dog breeds according to the poll.

1. Labrador This dog breed, known for its loving and loyal nature, was chosen by 18.5 per cent of Brits.

2. German Shepherd This dog breed, known for its protective yet loving nature, was chosen by 9.8 per cent of Brits.

3. Golden Retriever The Golden Retriever received eight per cent votes.

4. Cocker Spaniel This breed took 5.2 per cent of the votes.