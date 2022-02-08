This is the moment a 94-year-old former head chef returned to kitchen where he started as an apprentice in 1944

Bill, who lives in a care home on the Isle of Wight, took a trip to visit the clubhouse of the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes where he worked for 47 years.

He eventually rose to the rank of head chef in the now over 200-year-old yacht club first given patronage by King William IV and now supported by the Queen.

Bill started an apprenticeship in the club's respected kitchens at the end of World War Two - eventually becoming head chef.

Bill visited the kitchen where he used to work

Arranged by his retirement home on the Isle of Wight, the visit was organized as part of National Apprenticeship Week - which runs this week from the 7th to 13th February.

The team at Island Healthcare were inspired to take some of their residents out to former workplaces after launching their own apprenticeship scheme this year.

They hope to help generate positive memories and to allow them to reflect on their working achievements and enjoy remembering times gone by.

Upon arrival at the clubhouse, Bill was warmly greeted by the current head chef, Paul, following a spot of tea and cake in the Lady’s Dining room.

Ernest ‘Bill’ Hill in his younger years

Bill was given a grand tour, taking him down to the kitchens and talking him through the changes since he’d left, while Bill reminisced on the things that had stayed the same.

During the tour, Bill was taken aback by how high-tech the place had become and didn’t recognise any of the latest equipment.

When Bill was heading up the kitchen team, they had two chefs and a part time kitchen porter, with two more joining during the peak time of Cowes Week.

Ernest ‘Bill’ Hill returned to Cowes

Now there are four full-time chefs during the winter months, which rises to 22 kitchen staff during the height of summer.

But the visit certainly brought back memories, and Bill recalled some of the high-profile guests he’d interacted with over the years, including Prince Phillip.

He said: "Prince Phillip used to come down to the kitchen – he always came on a Thursday during Cowes week!

"Lord Mountbatten always bought his friend David with him and always had a police officer on his motorbike outside.

"The police officer once stopped me and charged me £30 for speeding – so I said to him, don’t you expect any more breakfast from me!

“It was brilliant to go back – but the place has changed so much! It’s great to know that it’s thriving though and that my hard work over the years hasn’t gone to waste.”

Commenting on Bill’s visit, Ian Bennett, the Managing Director of Island Healthcare, who accompanied him on the tour, said: “It was wonderful seeing Bill back in his old stomping ground.

"Although much of the kitchen equipment had changed, he still knew his way around and it was great to see it sparking so many happy memories.

"Having put so many years of hard work into the place, he was delighted to see that it’s gone from strength to strength.”

“Apprenticeships are a fantastic way of learning your trade, as they see you working under the supervision of experts, whilst enjoying hands-on experience and learning theory alongside it too.