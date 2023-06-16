A group of thrill-seekers rode the Hero rollercoaster 87 times at Flamingo Land – in just one day.

On Wednesday, Thrill Riders Tom Rides, Sam Costello and Digital Dan took on the challenge of riding Hero all day for charity at the popular Malton theme park.

They have raised over £3,000 for their chosen charity Mind by completing the feat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the challenge, the group said on their JustGiving page: “Having previously ridden the wettest ride in the UK, Tidal Wave at Thorpe Park, all day for charity - I have since been wanting to one up that with something that would most certainly be the biggest challenge yet.

This is why a group of thrill-seekers rode the Hero rollercoaster at Flamingo Land 87 times in one day ALL CREDIT: Flamingo Land

“Upon thinking of a bigger challenge, I thought to one of the most ''unique'' rollercoasters in the UK - Hero at Flamingo Land - and wondered if it were even fathomable to ride that for an hour, let alone all day.

“What started as a thought - has now developed into another all-day charity event, riding Hero All Day for Mind.”

Flamingo Land staff were on hand all day to help the team ride the rollercoaster 87 times in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They managed an impressive 87 rides of Hero and so far have raised over £3,000 for the charity Mind”, a spokesperson Flamingo Land said on social media.

"We would like to congratulate you all on an amazing achievement and thank you for choosing Flamingo Land to complete your challenge!”

The group told why they picked Mind.

"It's fundamental that we become more confident in speaking out about our difficulties”, they said.

"Whether it be ourselves or someone else, it's likely you're aware of the negative impact mental health struggles can have on our everyday lives.