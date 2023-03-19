The North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent missing person appeal to find a man from Strensall, York, who went missing on the evening of Friday, March 17.

The 36-year-old was reported missing by his family at 8pm on Friday, March 17, 2023 and concerns are growing for his safety as there have been no confirmed sightings, telephone or online contact from him for 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the North Yorkshire Police said: “Thomas is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, slim build, short dark brown hair that is slightly greying at the sides, and he has stubble on his face.

“It is believed that he will be wearing a dark green puffa-style jacket, a black long-sleeved top with a navy-coloured t-shirt over the top, black jeans, and he was carrying a rucksack.

Thomas Beattie has been missing since 8pm on Friday.

“If you have seen Thomas or someone who matches his description over the weekend, please contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, option 1.