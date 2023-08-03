Thousands raised for funeral of ‘larger than life’ former army chef from Yorkshire

The family of a former army chef who served in Afghanistan and the Falklands are raising money for his funeral.

Father-of-three Chris Elshaw, who lived in Penistone, died on Monday after a second battle with cancer.

His father Richard has raised more than £4,000 to pay for the funeral “he so rightly deserves”, after setting up a gofundme page.

He said his son, known as Bungle, was a “larger than life” character, who was proud to have served in the army, and he loved spending time with his family and watching Sheffield Wednesday.

“Chris served 13 years as a chef in the army, multiple tours of Iraq, Afghanistan and the Falklands, making many friends along the way,” he wrote.

“His love for Sheffield Wednesday football club, s*** joke Sunday and his time working at McDonald's were all massive parts of his life too.”

He added: “Chris remained larger than life right until the end, bringing joy, happiness and laughter to everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

“He was always a fighter but this battle was one too many and Chris could no longer fight.

“He deserves a funeral that represents the amazing individual he was, and we alone are unable to provide this and so we reach out to his many friends to help us to fulfil our wish of giving him the send off he deserves.