Three men from West Yorkshire in hospital with serious burns following Chester gas explosion

Three men from West Yorkshire remain in hospital recovering from serious burns following a suspected gas explosion at a venue in Chester.

William Mullen

The contractors from Ossett were working on a new Turtle Bay restaurant in the Chester Market development when the explosion occurred last Wednesday.

They were all placed in an induced coma - two are now awake.

The mother of the youngest of the men, Lesley Allert, said her son William Mullen had suffered the worst burns and faced "a hell of a long recovery".

The 20-year-old had plastic surgery at Whiston Hospital in Liverpool on Tuesday, for burns which have affected his hands, ears and neck.

Mrs Allert, a retired police inspector, said William was working as one of two labourers for Ossett-based Greenco Gas Services and was in a small room when the incident happened.

She said it had been a huge shock: "They were in London, then came to Chester on Wednesday to fit a gas supply.

"They were just coming to the end of the working day when it happened.

"Their boss is still in an induced coma. They've taken a big wad of skin off (William's) leg for his hands.

"He has skin grafts from his wrists to the ends of his fingertips.

"He's got big boxing gloves on at the moment. They are hopeful for his face.

"It's very day to day at the moment - it will be a hell of a long recovery, especially because his hands are completely out of use.

"He just wants to come home."

William had intended to go to college to study gas fitting "but obviously doesn't ever want to work with gas again".

Mrs Allert said she was disappointed with the lack of support from Turtle Bay, which told media last week that they were "offering (the contractors) all our support".

She's been driving two hours to get to the hospital, while William’s father Huw Mullen has been staying at a hotel near the hospital.

Mrs Allert said: "All the newspapers and reports are saying they are thinking about the family. But I've had no support whatsoever."

The market and nearby buildings were evacuated following the explosion.

The Caribbean-inspired brand Turtle Bay restaurant – part of the Northgate development and adjoining the new Chester Market – had been due to launch on Saturday, April 22.

The Health and Safety Executive was contacted for a comment, as was Turtle Bay.

The Health and Safety Executive said they were continuing with their investigation.