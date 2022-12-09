The “throwaway” society has been blamed for the closure of one of Beverley’s last cobblers which has been in business for more than seven decades.

Closing up shop - cobbler Sean Pashley

Whittaker’s, on Mill Lane, was opened in 1946 by the original owner after he was demobbed at the end of the Second World War.

The shop was taken on by his son David in 1960, who sold the business to the present owner Sean Pashley in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pashley, 54, who has worked in the shop since 2006, said trade had “nosedived” in recent years, with the negative impact of the pandemic, followed by the invasion of Ukraine and soaring fuel prices.

The just 12ft by 12ft shop is closing in January

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he had discussed the closure with Mr Whittaker’s daughter, out of respect for the family’s long association with the business, and she had been “absolutely fine”.

He said: "I’d previously spoken about how quiet it was and she said: ‘You’ve done the best you can do’. People haven’t the money with the way the world is at the moment, with fuel bills, interest rates and what have you. People are prioritising their money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People look at the price of a repair and a new pair and think they might as well have a new pair.

"You can go to your supermarkets or Primark and buy a pair for a tenner. You wear them out and buy a new pair. I don’t blame people for doing it – you do what you can afford.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop will close its doors on January 20. It is in the process of being sold to a new owner.