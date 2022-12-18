A man has been injured in a gas explosion at a house in Barnsley on Saturday night.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re supporting colleagues from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue at a reported gas explosion at property in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, this evening.

“Thankfully, no life threatening injuries are reported, however, local residents may notice an increased police presence in the area. Please be reassured that there are no concerns for the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cromwell Street is currently closed between Briton Street and Lancaster Street, so please plan your routes accordingly. Thank you.”

Cromwell Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire service added: “Three fire crews were called at around 9pm to a property in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, where there had been a gas explosion. One man had been injured in the incident. An investigation into the cause will now take place.”]