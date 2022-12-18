News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Thurnscoe, Barnsley gas explosion: Man injured after gas explosion at house in Yorkshire

A man has been injured in a gas explosion at a house in Barnsley on Saturday night.

By Grace Newton
4 minutes ago
Updated 18th Dec 2022, 8:12am

South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re supporting colleagues from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue at a reported gas explosion at property in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, this evening.

“Thankfully, no life threatening injuries are reported, however, local residents may notice an increased police presence in the area. Please be reassured that there are no concerns for the wider community.

Hide Ad

“Cromwell Street is currently closed between Briton Street and Lancaster Street, so please plan your routes accordingly. Thank you.”

Most Popular
Cromwell Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley
Hide Ad

The fire service added: “Three fire crews were called at around 9pm to a property in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, where there had been a gas explosion. One man had been injured in the incident. An investigation into the cause will now take place.”]

Photographs from the scene show a front window bay that has been completely blown out of the property.

BarnsleyYorkshireSouth Yorkshire PoliceSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue